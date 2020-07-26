Iran, Tunisia sign MoU to expand tourism ties

Iran and Tunisia signed a memorandum of understating (MoU) to expand tourism ties, Iran’s deputy tourism chief Vali Teymouri announced on Saturday.

The agreement was inked by Iran’s ambassador to Tunisia Mohammadreza Rauf Sheibani and Tunisian Minister of Tourism Mohamed Ali Toumi in Tunis, Tehran Times daily reported.

Despite the spread of the coronavirus in the world and restrictions on international tourism communications, Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts seeks to develop international tourism through its foreign missions in the target countries, said Rauf Sheibani.

Although there are many obstacles to the exchange of official delegations in the field of tourism at the moment, the ministry seeks to strengthen international tourism ties by using various tools in cyberspace and indirect communication, he added.