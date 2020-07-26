Israeli PM warns Syria, Lebanon amidst regional tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday warned Syria and Lebanon that they will “bear responsibility” for attacks emanating from their territory, amidst tensions along the border.

Speaking at the start of the Israeli cabinet’s weekly meeting, Netanyahu told the ministers that he and Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz are holding “ongoing assessments of the situation” together with the military’s chief-of-staff.

“The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) is prepared to respond to any threat,” he said, in a reference to “munitions” fired on Friday from the Syrian side of the disputed border towards Israeli positions in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.

“Regarding the northern front, we are acting according to our consistent policy of not allowing Iran to entrench militarily on our northern border,” Netanyahu said.

He warned that Lebanon and Syria will “bear the responsibility for any attack against Israel emanating from their territories,” adding that “We will not tolerate attacks on our forces.”

Last Thursday, Israel’s army was boosting infantry forces along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, days after a fighter with the Lebanon-based Hezbollah group was killed in an alleged Israeli airstrike.

Israel and Iran have been in an ongoing shadow war on Syrian soil over the past years, with Israel carrying out “hundreds” of fatal airstrikes against Iranian targets.