London launches socially-distanced cycle training course

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has launched the city’s first ever socially distanced cycling training course, according to the City Hall.

The investment in online training will equip Londoners with the skills needed to cycle safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, said the City Hall.

Khan launched the program Thursday as he cycled along part of a newly segregated 2.4 km route between London’s Chelsea Bridge and Lambeth Bridge.

Every London borough is to be given 60,000 pounds (76,385 U.S. dollars) to deliver socially distanced Bikeability and Cycle Skills training from August.

Seventeen km of new cycle lanes have already been created through the Streetspace for London programme, with a further 20 km under construction, according to the City Hall.