Paramilitary trooper kills senior, self in Indian capital

A junior-level paramilitary trooper belonging to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) killed his senior colleague and later shot himself dead in Indian capital city New Delhi, police said Saturday.

The fratricide took place Friday night at a bungalow allotted to the ministry of home affairs in Lodhi Estate of the city, where the duo was deployed on duty.

“Last night a sub-inspector using service weapon fired upon his officer of the rank of inspector at a bungalow here, killing him on spot. The sub-inspector later committed suicide by shooting himself dead,” a police official said. “When the police team reached there, both the CRPF personnel were found dead lying in a pool of blood.”

Police have registered a case and ordered an investigation into the incident. Preliminary investigations carried out by the police revealed the duo had a fight prior to the incident.

A senior CRPF official M Dhinakaran told media they had ordered an inquiry into the incident to ascertain the reason behind it.

Many incidents of suicide and fratricide among stationed troops across the country have been reported in the past. Health experts say continued separation from family, long duty hours, lack of recreational facilities, poor command and control structure were usually found to be reasons behind such incidents.