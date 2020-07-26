Sri Lanka, Britain to step up trade, investment

Sri Lanka and Britain have discussed ramping up economic cooperation, including in the crucial spheres of trade and investment, a statement by Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said here Friday.

Sri Lankan Minister of Foreign Affairs Dinesh Gunawardena and United Kingdom Minister of International Trade Ranil Jayawardena conducted a teleconference on Thursday, where both sides “agreed on the need for close cooperation to address the challenges facing bilateral trade and investment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the officials discussed finding new markets for Sri Lankan products in the UK, while emphasizing the urgent need to reopen travel and tourism in light of the overall economic situation.

Gunawardena expressed Sri Lanka’s commitment to continue participating in the Commonwealth of Nations and invited Jayawardena to visit Sri Lanka at his earliest opportunity.