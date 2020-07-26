Vietnam’s COVID-19 cases increase to 417

Vietnam on Saturday reported four new cases of COVID-19 infection, including a community case, bringing its total confirmed cases to 417 with zero deaths so far, according to its Ministry of Health.

Among the new cases, a 57-year-old man from central Da Nang city is Vietnam’s first COVID-19 case in the community after the country went through over three months without any cases of local transmission, said the ministry.

The other three cases are Vietnamese citizens aged from five to 34, who recently returned to the country from Russia and were quarantined upon arrival, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, as many as 365 people have totally recovered from the disease as of Saturday, said the ministry.

Vietnam has recorded no deaths of COVID-19 so far and there are over 11,800 people being quarantined and monitored in the country, Vietnam News Agency reported.