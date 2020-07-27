6 killed in road accident in southern Turkey

Five soldiers and a driver were killed on Monday when the bus carrying them flipped over in the southern province of Mersin in Turkey, semi-official Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the provincial governorate, 10 other soldiers on the bus were severely injured in the accident.

Ambulances have been dispatched to the crash site and the wounded have been sent to a local hospital.

The soldiers were on their way to the Mediterranean port of Tasucu when the accident happened.

According to local media reports, the reason of the accident was brake failure.