BMW to reduce CO2 emissions per vehicle by one third by 2030

German carmaker BMW said on Monday that it would reduce CO2 emissions per vehicle by “at least one third” across its entire fleet by 2030.

“As a premium car company, it is our ambition to lead the way in sustainability. That is why we are taking responsibility here and now and making these issues central to our future strategic direction,” said Oliver Zipse, chairman of the board of management (CEO) at BMW.

The targets should be reached throughout the entire lifecycle of BMW vehicles, from the supply chain through production to the end of the use phase, said BMW. For around 2.5 million vehicles, which BMW produced in 2019, a reduction of CO2 emissions by one third would correspond to an annual reduction of more than 40 million tons of CO2.

Having already lowered production emissions per vehicle by more than 70 percent since 2006, BMW would now aim to reduce its emissions by a further 80 percent from 2019 levels by 2030 at its own plants and sites responsible for around 90 percent of BMW’s overall emissions.

In addition, BMW set a target of more than 7 million electrified vehicles with around two-thirds of them with a fully-electric drive train within the next ten years. By the end of 2021, BMW is planning to offer five fully-electric production vehicles.

Already at the beginning of July, BMW announced plans to produce electric drives for more than half a million electrified vehicles per year by 2022 at its largest European production site in Dingolfing, Germany.

To that end, the German carmaker also announced to expand its plants in order to increase “production capacity significantly” in the coming years as BMW was seeking to “ramp up electromobility and set standards for the transformation of our industry.”