Ethiopia records 720 new COVID-19 cases as tally nears 14,000

Ethiopia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 13,968 after 720 new COVID-19 positive cases were confirmed on Sunday, the Ethiopian Ministry of Health said.

The Ethiopian Ministry of Health, in a statement issued on Sunday, revealed that from the total of 9,527 medical tests that were conducted within the last 24 hours, some 720 of them have been tested positive for COVID-19.

The ministry said 6,216 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have so far recovered, including 250 in the last 24 hours period.

Fourteen more patients succumbed to the COVID-19, bringing the death toll of COVID-19 to 223 so far, according to the ministry.

The ministry further said a total of 7,527 COVID-19 patients are still undergoing medical treatment, out of which 65 are in severe condition.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous nation with about 107 million people, confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 13.

The East African country had so far conducted some 382,339 COVID-19 medical tests, according to the ministry.