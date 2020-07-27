France’s jobless total falls but still very high: ministry

The number of job seekers in France continued to fall in June after a strong increase in March and April due to the coronavirus lockdown. However, the unemployment rate remains very high, according to data released on Monday by the Ministry of Labor.

The number of people registered as jobseekers dropped by 204,700 or 4.6 percent in June, confirming the trend observed in May (minus 3.3 percent). In March and April, when the country was in full confinement, the unemployment rate increased by 7.1 percent and 22.6 percent, respectively.

The total number of jobless people in France (excluding the Overseas Department of Mayotte) stood at 4.407 million, up 23.2 percent on a quarterly basis and 22.7 percent on yearly basis.

The growth in jobless claims stemmed mainly from a 34 percent increase in the number of unemployed people aged under 25. Some 612,600 unemployed youth entered the job market in the second quarter of the year, up from 457,000 registered in the first quarter.

In a bid to absorb jobless claims, the government has proposed a 6.5-billion-euro (7.6 billion U.S. dollar) stimulus plan to create 450,000 jobs for young people by January 2021.