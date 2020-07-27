Morocco foils attempted smuggling of over 1 ton cannabis

The Moroccan coast guard in the Mediterranean Sea foiled on Sunday an attempted smuggling of more than one ton of cannabis to Europe, official news agency MAP reported.

During a maritime patrol mission in the Mediterranean Sea, the coast guard intercepted a boat loaded with cannabis, the report said.

The smuggler managed to get rid of 14 bundles and 22 plastic boxes of cannabis, more than one ton, which were recovered 15 km from the Moroccan coast.

Despite efforts to crack down on cannabis cultivation during the past decade, Morocco remains one of the world’s largest producers of the narcotic plant, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

Moroccan security services seized a total of 179,657 kg of cannabis in 2019, according to official statistics.