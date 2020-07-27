Morocco’s COVID-19 cases surpass 20,000

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Morocco rose to 20,278 on Sunday after 633 new infections were added in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The death toll from the virus increased to 313 after eight new fatalities were added, said Mouad Mrabet, coordinator of the Moroccan Center for Public Health Operations at the Health Ministry, at a press briefing.

The number of the cured patients increased to 16,438 with 156 new recoveries, Mrabet added.

Moroccan authorities said the epidemiological evolution of the coronavirus has increased since July 17, when the third phase of lifting the health lockdown started.

On Sunday, the North African country declared that eight cities will be closed again because of the worrying epidemiological situation and the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases.

China has helped Morocco in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A batch of medical supplies donated by the government of northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region was transported on June 8 to Casablanca-Settat in Morocco.

On May 14, China Development Bank sent a batch of donation, including respirators and medical protective masks, to help Morocco fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

China’s Guizhou Province has also donated 15,000 surgical gloves, 20,000 medical masks and 2,000 protective suits to help Moroccan medical workers fight the pandemic.