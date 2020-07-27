Portugal’s TAP aims to resume 40 pct of flights in September

TAP Air Portugal, one of Europe’s smaller national airlines, said on Monday that it will resume in September 40 percent of the flights that were operated before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline said there will be 500 weekly round-trip flights in August within the gradual return operation plan, with approximately 700 round-trip flights per week scheduled for September.

It confirmed that it has resumed 46 routes in July and plans to resume more in August and in September, saying, however, that “the list of routes and flights may be adjusted whenever circumstances require, in view of the evolution of restrictions in various countries, due to the pandemic, as well as the demand.”

In early July, the Portuguese government announced its decision to increase its stake in the national airliner TAP from 50 percent to 72.5 percent to avoid the collapse of the company.

TAP has been virtually paralyzed since the onset of the pandemic.