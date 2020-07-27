Russian law enforcers prevent terrorist attack in Moscow

Russian law enforcers have prevented a terrorist attack in Moscow after killing a suspect who resisted officers, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Monday.

The suspect was found in an abandoned garage in a Moscow suburb and was killed in an exchange of fire with law enforcement officials, the FSB said in a statement.

When inspecting the scene of the shootout, law enforcers found an assault rifle, three loaded magazines and three hand grenades.

Law enforcers detained in the Moscow region the suspect’s brother, who claimed that he was looking for the suspect in order to prevent him from going to Syria to join an international terrorist organization.

During the search of the apartment rented by the perpetrator, evidence was found that he was associated with emissaries of a terrorist organization in Syria and was preparing a mass killing of people in Moscow.