Tanzanians pay tribute to former president Mkapa

Tanzanians on Sunday paid tribute to the country’s late former president Benjamin Mkapa who died at the age of 81.

At Uhuru Stadium in the country’s commercial capital Dar es Salaam, Tanzanians from all walks of life came to pay their last respects.

The country’s president John Magufuli, and cabinet ministers and other senior government officials also paid their last respects.

Mkapa, who died on Friday, will be buried on July 29 in his native village of Lupaso in Masasi district in Mtwara region.

Born on Nov. 12, 1938, Mkapa was Tanzania’s third president and served two five-year terms from 1995 to 2005.