Greece announces new rules on face masks to contain COVID-19

Greece announced on Tuesday new rules on the use of protective masks to contain the spread of COVID-19, extending mandatory face-mask use to more venues from Wednesday.

The small rise in confirmed novel coronavirus cases after the gradual restart of the tourism season has led the Greek government to take extra measures.

Nikos Hardalias, deputy minister for Civil Protection and Crisis Management at the Ministry of Citizen Protection, announced during a press briefing that besides supermarkets and public transportation, the masks would be compulsory for customers and employees in more public venues.

The mandatory use of face mask is extended to enclosed spaces including banks, public service offices, retail stores, bakeries, hair and beauty salons.

On Monday, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported 35 new cases within the past 24 hours, including 4 traced at the country’s gateways and 17 in Attika region.

The COVID-19 infections have totaled 4,227, with 202 fatalities by Monday since the start of the outbreak in the country on Feb. 26.

Since Greece reopened for tourism on July 1, the authorities have conducted a total of 171,138 diagnostic tests on travelers and registered 344 positive cases.

Hardalias stressed that the rise in infections in urban centers like Athens and Thessaloniki is a reminder to everyone that the virus is still here.