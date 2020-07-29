Greece, Spain discuss Eastern Mediterranean situation, Libya issues

Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs Arancha Gonzalez Laya expressed Spain’s support for Greece in stability in the Mediterranean region during her visit to Athens on Tuesday when meeting with the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and her Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias.

According to government sources, Turkey’s recent conversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque was also discussed.

Gonzalez Laya said after meeting her Greek counterpart that during her visit to Turkey on Monday she had the impression that Turkey was interested in dialogue, adding that this needs to be proven in action.

In terms of Libya, the Greek FM urged for an active role of EU on constant violations of an arms embargo imposed on Libya.

“We should all support the IRINI operation. Turning Libya into a failed state, would be a great problem for the EU,” he said.

The Spanish FM said all sides should respect the arms embargo, by air, land and sea.

“We need to promote a sincere effort by all the political parties in Libya, to reach a political understanding that we want to see unconditional ceasefire,” she pointed out.

Both sides committed to expanding their coordination on the migration issue, as both countries are points of entry and first reception for refugees and migrants.

They reaffirmed their mutual content over the EU recovery fund granted to all EU member states to deal with the coronavirus repercussions on their economies.