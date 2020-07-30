Assad, special Russian envoy to Syria discuss upcoming meeting of constitutional committee

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and the visiting Russia’s special envoy to Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, discussed on Wednesday the upcoming meeting of the Syrian constitutional committee, according to the state news agency SANA.

Assad and Lavrentiev agreed that the committee, which will hold its meeting next month, should carry out its work without any external pressures.

SANA showed a photo of Assad and his Russian guest wearing masks to protect against the coronavirus.

In June, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said that he intends to convene a new session of the Syrian constitutional committee at the end of August.

However, he cautioned that the realities facing the Syrian people cannot be solely addressed by discussing the constitution.

The Syrian parties will face great difficulties in resolving Syria’s problems without real diplomacy among the key international players with influence, he said.

The constitutional committee, which comprises representatives of the Syrian government, the opposition, and civil society, was officially launched in Geneva on Oct. 30, 2019. The committee has yet to agree on an agenda.