French minister cautions “war is not over” after spike in coronavirus infections

French Health Minister Olivier Veran on Wednesday called on people to strictly comply with barrier gestures and social-distancing rules after the country saw a spike of daily coronavirus infections.

The health ministry on Wednesday reported 1,392 new infections — a sharp increase from Tuesday’s 725 — bringing the total cases to 185,196, with 21 new clusters in the past 24 hours.

“Some people do not respect the rules. We must not relax now. The efforts of the French who saved lives must continue even when it is summer…” Veran told LCI television.

“We do not want to resort to another lockdown, we are examining the situation on a case-by-case basis. The war is not over… People must understand that we are going to live with this virus for a long time,” he said.

Amid risks of the epidemic resurgence during summer holidays, which according to experts, would encourage risky behavior, France ramped up its testing capacity to 500,000 tests per week in areas of active circulation of the virus.

“Clusters are emerging. We have some warning signs from certain hospitals which show an increase in the number of admissions,” the minister warned.

Meanwhile, the country was not facing a second wave, he said. “The epidemic is continuing, more or less quietly.”

As of Wednesday, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed 30,238 lives in France, according to the ministry’s tally.