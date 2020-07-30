Italy donates 1.2 mln USD to UNRWA to support Palestinian refugees in Lebanon

Italy will donate 1.2 million U.S. dollars to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to support Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, the National News Agency reported on Thursday.

The donation agreement was signed between Ambassador of Italy in Lebanon Nicoletta Bombardiere and the UNRWA’s Director of Affairs in Lebanon Claudio Cordone.

This new funding will enable UNRWA to continue providing support for Palestinian refugees in health care and cash assistance.

It will support hospitalization for over 380 Palestinian refugees from Syria and provide cash assistance for around 2,450 Palestinian refugee families displaced from Syria to Lebanon.