Singapore reports 278 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 278 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 51,809.

Of the new cases, four are imported cases, four are community cases and the rest are linked with the dormitories of foreign workers.

Of the new cases, 99 percent are linked to known clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing.

On Thursday, 210 more cases of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 46,308 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities, the ministry said.

There are currently 148 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Furthermore, 5,326 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.

Altogether 27 people have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection.