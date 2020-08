Apprentices to get jobs boost

A new online and telephone support service for apprentices who have lost their jobs during the Covid-19 outbreak has been launched today by Gillian Keegan, Apprenticeships and Skills Minister (1 August).

The new Redundancy Support Service for Apprentices (ReSSA) will ensure apprentices can access local and national services that can provide financial, legal, health and wellbeing support, and help them to find a new job should they need it. Apprentices can also search and apply for other available apprenticeship opportunities across the country.

From today, employers large and small are also being encouraged to take advantage of generous new cash incentives designed to create more high quality apprenticeship opportunities so more people, particularly young people, can kick-start an exciting and rewarding career.

As part of the Government’s Plan for Jobs, employers are being offered £2,000 for each new apprentice aged under 25 they hire, and £1,500 for each new apprentice they hire aged 25 and over, up to the 31st January 2021. This includes taking on an apprentice who has been made redundant.

Gillian Keegan, Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills said:

Covid-19 has had a big impact on business and the jobs market, and we know that some apprentices have lost their jobs or are facing redundancy as a result. We are taking unprecedented steps through our Plan for Jobs to protect, support and create jobs, with a clear focus on ensuring people have the right skills to get into work and progress. This includes creating more high quality apprenticeship opportunities to help get our economy moving. Our new Redundancy Support Service for Apprentices will make sure apprentices who have lost their jobs can get the help and support they need to get back on track and on the path to a new career.

Employers who have apprenticeship opportunities up for grabs and who are willing to take on a redundant apprentice are also being urged to sign up to the new service to advertise their vacancies. Apprentices who are looking for new opportunities can then see what is on offer, get support to apply and kick-start a new career.

The new cash incentives for employers are in addition to the existing £1,000 payment for new 16-18 year-old apprentices, and those aged under 25 with an Education, Health and Care Plan.

To support people, particularly young people, affected by Covid-19 the Government has also announced a range of support including: