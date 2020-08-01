Australia reports 200 COVID-19 deaths

Australia’s COVID-19 death toll reached 200 on Saturday, five months after reporting its first death on March 1.

As of Saturday afternoon there had been 17,282 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia, and the number of new cases in last 24 hours is 418, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

Of the 17,282 confirmed cases, 200 have died and 10,201 have been reported as recovered from COVID-19, said the department.

There were four new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday; three in Victoria and one in New South Wales.

Of the 418 new cases, Victoria confirmed 397, a significant decline from the 1,350 cases reported on Thursday and Friday combined, and reclassified 43 cases that were previously diagnosed.

“Within Victoria, 37 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 360 are under investigation,” said a statement from the Department of Health and Human Services in Victoria on Saturday.

The department also said in the statement that in Victoria at the current time there are 1,008 active cases relating to outbreaks across aged care facilities. And of the total cases in the state, 10,072 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 620 are from regional Victoria.

Daniel Andrews, premier of Victoria, on Saturday flagged stricter lockdown measures to curb community transmission.

New South Wales reported 17 new cases and Queensland one on Saturday.