COVID-19 cases in Nepal cross 20,000-mark

COVID-19 cases in Nepal surpassed 20,000-mark on Saturday, with 315 new cases reported in the day, Nepal’s Ministry of Health and Population said.

Since early this week, Nepal has been witnessing resurgence in new cases of COVID-19.

Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson at the ministry, said at a regular press briefing that the COVID-19 cases had reached 20,086 in the country.

The spokesperson said that cases are resurging in recent days as people are not following the social distancing rules by gathering in religious rituals and political events.

“Many people are not using face masks properly. We have received complaints that even the government employees inside Singh Durbar have failed to maintain proper social distancing among them.”

Singh Durbar is the main administrative center of the Nepali government with most of the government ministries located inside the area.

“We have also received information that many people who are coming to Nepal from India through the land border are not being tested for Coronavirus,” the spokesperson said.

Gautam warned that such carelessness would turn to be suicidal. In recent days, the number of cases is on the rise in Kathmandu, the capital city of the Himalayan country. A large number of police personnel employed at the Nepal Police headquarters in Kathmandu have also been infected with the virus, according to the police.

“Prisons are also vulnerable as we don’t have enough infrastructure to house inmates by ensuring proper social distancing,” Gautam said.

According to the health ministry, Nepal has witnessed a rise in COVID-19 cases after the government ended the nearly four-month long lockdown on July 22.