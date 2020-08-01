Hooch tragedy death toll rises to 62 in India’s northern state Punjab

The death toll in the hooch tragedy in India’s northern state of Punjab rose to 62 on Saturday, reported the Press Trust of India (PTI).

The deaths reportedly took place since Wednesday in the districts of the state, namely Tarn Taran, Batala and Amritsar.

As many as 19 deaths are said to have taken place in Tarn Taran, 11 in Amritsar and nine in Batala in the past 24 hours.

The rest of the deaths took place earlier in the week.

Those who died are said to have consumed liquor that appeared to have been distilled in Amritsar’s Muchhal village, PTI quoted officials as saying.

On Friday, eight bootleggers were arrested in over 40 raids conducted across the three districts. A large amount of spurious liquor, drums and storage cans were recovered from the accused and have been sent for chemical analysis, said the report.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has ordered a magisterial inquiry by senior officials into the incident.