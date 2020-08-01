MP visits site of multi-million pound flood scheme

Once complete, the scheme will improve protection to 509 properties and provide £46 million of economic benefits over the next 50 years.

During the visit, Mr Sunak was shown around areas of the town that will benefit from the scheme by representatives from the Environment Agency.

Earlier this month, the government unveiled its long-term plan to tackle the risks of flooding and coastal erosion, ensuring 336,000 properties in England are better protected from flooding by 2027 with a record £5.2 billion investment.

The Environment Agency also published its Flood and Coast Erosion Risk Management Strategy, a blueprint setting out how it will work with communities to deliver the government’s plan.

Jamie Fletcher, Environment Agency, Area Operations Manager for the North East, said:

We were pleased to be given the opportunity to show Mr Sunak around the areas of Stokesley that will widely benefit from the new Flood Alleviation Scheme, and to demonstrate the level of investment, development and commitment the Environment Agency is delivering to the town. The defence will be a vital asset for the local people, businesses and the environment around Stokesley – helping to protect them from the devastating effects of flooding.

MP Rishi Sunak with the Environment Agency’s (L-R) Operations Manager Jamie Fletcher, Environment Manager Andrew Turner, and Project Manager Paul Eckersley.

Scheme will ‘improve effectiveness’

Mr Sunak, said:

Stokesley’s 1970s-built flood defences have served the town well over the years but this scheme will improve their effectiveness to maintain the level of protection they give residents. These improvements should provide protection for another 50 years. The project will also have the additional benefit of helping to manage the flow of the River Leven through Stokesley creating a better habitat for wildlife.

A new river restoration project is also being planned in partnership with the Tees Rivers Trust which will significantly improve the quality of the river environment.

All contractors working on the site will be wearing appropriate PPE and adhering to any social distancing requirements.

The work will begin in autumn 2020 and aims to be completed by the end of spring 2021.

To find out if you are living in a flood risk area and for information on how to sign up for flood alerts please visit the Environment Agency website