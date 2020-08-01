PLA Army sets off for Russia for International Army Games 2020

The first batch of contestants from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Army set off for Moscow, Russia for the International Army Games 2020 on Saturday.

They started the journey from Manzhouli, north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region for the competitions in Russia, and will be followed by more batches of contestants from the PLA Army and Air Force.

The International Army Games 2020 will be held in multiple countries including Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Sri Lanka from Aug. 23 to Sept. 5.

All Chinese contestants will compete in Russia, where they will participate in six competitions such as tank biathlon, scouting competition and airborne troops competition.