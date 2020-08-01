Singapore reports 307 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 307 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 52,512.

Of the new cases, five are imported cases, one is community cases and the rest are linked with the dormitories of foreign workers.

Of the new cases, 99 percent are linked to known clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing.

On Saturday, 249 more cases of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 46,740 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities, the ministry said.

There are currently 117 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Furthermore, 5,628 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.

Altogether 27 people have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection.