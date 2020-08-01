Speed mentoring event coming soon!

What is mentoring?

Mentoring is:

Where one person offers help, guidance and support to facilitate the development and success of another individual.

Mentoring event for members of Government Analysis Function

As part of our commitment to support our members in all aspects of their career and development, we are planning a virtual speed mentoring event at the end of September.

We plan on testing the demand for a scheme like this over a two week period.

We will be sharing more information with you in our September newsletter (remember to sign up if you haven’t done so already – just email: analysis.function@ons.gov.uk).

Could you be a mentor?

In order to run this event we need mentors! Could that be you?

Becoming a mentor will be open to the entire Government Analysis Function and we will be aiming to pair people from different professions and departments to provide different perspectives and support.

There are no pre-requisites you need to meet to become a mentor. If you feel you have something to offer please don’t hesitate to volunteer.

Mentoring should be relationship based and for this event, it should be fast! As such we will be asking you to commit to a 30 minute mentoring session with your mentee – no paperwork, no contract – easy. We will also be running voluntary briefing sessions to help get you up to speed with the role of a mentor.

We will be utilising feedback and data from this event to decide whether a future mentoring programme within the Analysis Function would help you, our members.

If you are interested in becoming a mentor, helping develop and support others from across government analysis, please register your interest by contacting james.mansell@ons.gov.uk by close of business 31 August 2020.