239 new COVID-19 cases reported in UAE, 60,999 in total

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday announced 239 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 60,999.

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a statement the new cases are in a stable condition and receiving medical treatment.

And 360 more patients have recovered from the virus, taking the tally of recoveries in the UAE to 54,615, according to the ministry.

The country has reported no deaths from COVID-19 during the past 24 hours.

The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report COVID-19 cases.

It has been showing solidarity with China in fight against the novel coronavirus. On Feb. 2 and March 12, the iconic landmarks in the UAE, including Burj Khalifa in Dubai, were lit up twice in the colors of China’s national flag.

In late April, the Chinese consulate general in Dubai organized an online conference for Chinese doctors and medical experts to share experience in preventing and treating the coronavirus with the UAE counterparts.