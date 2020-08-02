Africa’s COVID-19 related deaths near 20,000 mark as 944,450 cases confirmed

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in the African continent reached 19,920 as the number of COVID-19 cases in the continent reached 944,450 on Sunday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, a specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) Commission, in its latest situation update issued on Sunday, said that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the continent rose from 927,661 on Saturday to 944,450 as of Sunday.

The Africa CDC report also said that the number of deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic rose to 19,920 on Sunday, up from 19,650 on Saturday.

The continental disease control and prevention agency also stressed that some 602,578 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered across the continent so far.

South Africa is Africa’s highest affected country in terms of positive cases, followed by Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria and Morocco, it was noted.

The Southern Africa region is the most affected area in terms of confirmed cases, followed by Northern Africa and Western Africa regions, respectively, the Africa CDC said.

Amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the African continent, the Africa CDC on Tuesday said 34 African countries are under “full border closure” in an effort to halt the spread of the infectious virus.