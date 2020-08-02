China issues blue alert for Typhoon Hagupit

China’s national observatory on Sunday issued a blue alert for Typhoon Hagupit, which is expected to bring gales and torrential rains to south China.

The typhoon, the fourth of this year, strengthened from a tropical depression Saturday evening and was observed at waters 800 km southeast of Cangnan County in east China’s Zhejiang Province at 5 a.m. Sunday, with a maximum wind force of 64.8 km/h in the center, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) said.

The NMC expects the typhoon to move northwestward at a speed of 15 km to 20 km per hour before making landfall on the coastline between Zhejiang and Fujian Monday evening, where it will quickly weaken.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Sinlaku, the third one of this year, is heading northwestward at about 15 km per hour and is expected to land on the northern coast of Vietnam at around Sunday noon, the NMC said.

From Sunday morning to Monday morning, gales are expected to hit some sea areas east of Taiwan, parts of the East China Sea and some coastal areas of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to the NMC.

In the same period, regions including parts of Hainan and Guangdong provinces, as well as Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region will experience downpours, with some areas to see up to 140 mm of rainfall.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow and blue.