Israel will resume international flights on August 16, the state’s Minister of Transport announced on Saturday.

As the number of patients in critical condition has not risen sharply, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently approved reopening the Israeli skies for international flights.

According to the Transport Minister, Miri Regev, the Israel Airports Authority is already preparing to resume flights, including the setup of a rapid 20-to-30-minute coronavirus testing array.

She noted that passengers arriving in Israel from countries with low morbidity would not have to enter quarantine.