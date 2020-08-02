Japan’s COVID-19 infections rise by 1,330 to 39,255

The number of COVID-19 cases in Japan increased by 1,330 to reach 39,255 on Sunday amid a resurgence of infections across the country, according to Japan’s health ministry and local governments.

The total number of cases excludes 712 from the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama earlier in the year.

The new daily addition surpassed the 1,000 mark for the fifth straight day on Sunday after a record number of 1,578 new infections were confirmed on Friday.

Authorities in large cities have been forced to re-impose restrictions on some businesses to contain the spike.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 292 new cases of infections on Sunday, bringing the cumulative total for Tokyo to 13,455.

The capital had raised alert for the outbreak in mid-July to the highest, meaning “infections are spreading.”

Following Tokyo, Osaka Prefecture recorded 194 new cases, while Aichi reported 160 new cases. Fukuoka Prefecture saw a spike of 145 new infections on Sunday

Tokyo’s neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba reported 72, 74 and 51 new cases on Sunday respectively, the latest figures showed.

The death toll in Japan from the pneumonia-causing virus currently stands at 1,026, including 13 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The health ministry also said there are currently 83 patients considered severely ill with ventilators or in intensive care units.

The ministry added that 26,565 people have been discharged from hospitals after their symptoms improved, according to the latest figures released Sunday.