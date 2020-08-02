Lebanon registers 175 new COVID-19 cases, 4,730 in total

Lebanon registered on Saturday 175 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 4,730 while the death toll remained 61, the Health Ministry reported.

Lebanon continues to test people for the infection in an attempt to restrict further spread of the virus.

Lebanon has been fighting against COVID-19 since Feb. 21.

The country has received several donations from different countries for the fight against COVID-19 including China which offered on June 11 around 17,500 masks, 1,500 protective gears, 1,320 goggles and 1,000 shoes covers to Lebanese public hospitals.