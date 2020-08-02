New Zealand reports 3 new cases of COVID-19

There were three new cases of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation in New Zealand on Sunday, announced the New Zealand Ministry of Health in a statement.

According to the ministry, the first case was a child of a previously reported case, who arrived in New Zealand on July 14 from Pakistan, via Dubai. The second case was a woman in her 30s who arrived in New Zealand on July 28 from Los Angeles. The third case was a woman in her 40s who arrived in New Zealand on Aug. 1 from Manila, via Hong Kong.

These three people were currently staying at the Auckland quarantine facility, it said.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 1,215, which was the number New Zealand report to the World Health Organization, said the ministry of health.

The total number of active cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand’s managed isolation and quarantine facilities reached 25. However, there was no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19, stated the ministry.

The ministry said that it has been 93 days since the last case of COVID-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.

New Zealand laboratories completed 2,401 tests on Saturday, which brought the total number of tests completed to date to 470,469.

Surveillance testing was ongoing over the weekend in Auckland, Queenstown and Christchurch, which were locations connected to a confirmed case in South Korea, said the ministry.