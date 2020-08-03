China probes polyphenylene ether imports from U.S.

China’s commerce ministry said Monday that it has started an anti-dumping investigation into polyphenylene ether imports from the United States.

The probe was launched following a request by a domestic company, the Nantong Xingchen Synthetic Material Co. Ltd., on behalf of domestic producers of polyphenylene ether, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on its website.

Polyphenylene ether is a polymer with good heat resistance, dimensional stability and mechanical properties. It is used in photovoltaic, electronics and automobile industries.

The investigation is expected to end before August 3, 2021, but may be extended until February 3, 2022, the statement said.