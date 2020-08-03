Egypt expresses solidarity with Sudan after dam collapse

Egypt expressed on Sunday solidarity with the neighboring Sudan after a recent Sudanese dam collapse destroyed hundreds of homes, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Egypt stands side by side with the brothers in Sudan to face the repercussions of the incident,” said the Egyptian statement.

On Friday, heavy rain caused a sudden collapse of a dam in in Sudan’s Blue Nile State, ruining over 600 houses in the neighborhoods of Bout town and leading to a big wave of displacement in the area.

The dam was used to store about 5 million cubic meters of water for agriculture.

Egypt and Sudan are the two downstream states among a dozen of countries sharing the Nile River, the longest in the world.