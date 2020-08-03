Five al-Shabab militants killed in southern Somalia

The Somali National Army (SNA) on Sunday killed 5 al-Shabab militants during an operation in the southern region of Lower Juba.

Isma’il Abdi Malik Malin, commander of SNA’s 16th Unit, told reporters that the troops conducted an operation in Jamame town inflicting casualties on the militants.

“Our forces destroyed many bases used by the militants as hideouts in the area and we killed five of them in a fierce confrontation between the army and the militants,” said Malin.

He said that a senior al-Shabab leader who represented the militants in finance was also killed during the gun battle.

The latest operation was conducted amid intensified attacks against al-Shabab militants in the southern region of Somalia.