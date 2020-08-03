Hundreds still without power in Florida due to hurricane

Some 1,840 customers in Florida remained without power early on Sunday because of Tropical Storm Isaias, local media reported.

Florida Power & Light (FPL) said its crew had been working throughout the night to restore power to some 20,000 customers as of 9 a.m. (1300 GMT).

The affected areas include Broward County, Palm Beach County, Miami-Dade, Indian River, and St. Lucie County, according to the FPL power outage tracker map.

Isaias, a Category 1 hurricane, is making a slow approach to Florida and is expected to track up the East Coast as far north as New England later this week.

The FPL warned people to stay far away from downed power lines, flooding and debris.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Friday for counties in the path of the hurricane. He urged residents to get seven days of food, supplies, and medicine.