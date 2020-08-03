India’s home minister tests positive for COVID-19

India’s senior leader and Home (Internal Security) Minister Amit Shah tested positive for COVID-19, he himself confirmed through a tweet on Sunday.

He appealed to all those who came into his contact to test themselves for COVID-19.

“Experiencing some symptoms I got myself tested for COVID-19 and have been found positive. I am feeling healthy but on the advice of doctors I am admitting myself to a hospital,” tweeted Shah.

He advised those who came into his contact in the past few days to immediately isolate themselves and get tested.

Earlier in the day, a lady minister in northern state of Uttar Pradesh had died of COVID-19 infection.