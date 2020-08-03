Iran: Ozone pollution in July worsens in Tehran

Air pollution monitoring stations of Iran’s capital Tehran have recorded more days with ground-level ozone in July, Eghtesad Online news website reported on Sunday.

During the period, Tehran’s residents were exposed to high levels of ground-level ozone as a source of air pollution that becomes conspicuous when temperature rises, data published by Tehran Air Quality Control Company was cited as saying by Eghtesad Online.

Comparative data analysis of ozone pollution with the year before shows air indices have poorer quality these days.

Mohammad Rastegari, an official with the Department of Environment, said that although the contaminant in Iran has not turned into a serious issue, Tehran is experiencing the highest levels of ground-level ozone over the past several years, according to the news website.