Israeli pharmacy giant Teva, Technion institute collaborate in cancer, neurobiology R&D

Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical, a world-leading generic drugmaker, and the northern Israel Institute of Technology (Technion) announced collaboration on Sunday, to promote innovative R&D in the fields of cancer and neurobiology.

According to a joint statement issued by Teva and the Technion, the collaboration is a significant link in a chain of collaborations Teva has initiated with leading academic institutions, including the Tel Aviv University, the Weizmann Institute of Science, and more.

Over the past several months, Teva has initiated several collaborations with the Technion, concerning the development of new immunotherapy methods to treat cancer and diseases of the nervous system.

For example, the joint projects combine advanced technologies for several researches, such as developing smart drug carriers that can reach the brain or cancerous tumors, as well as activating relevant areas of activity in the brain, examining their effect on the nervous periphery and immune system.

Also, the joint teams study the effect of the microbiome (the bacterial environment in the human body) on the development of Parkinson’s disease.

The projects entail a combination of antibody and protein engineering, as well as advanced computational analyses on the immune and bacterial systems, according to the statement.