Israel’s Iron Dome intercepts rocket from Gaza: army

Israel’s Iron Dome anti-rocket system intercepted a projectile fired from the Gaza Strip on Sunday, the Israeli army said.

The rocket triggered sirens in the southern city of Sderot and other communities in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip.

A military spokesperson said in a statement that “one projectile was fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory and was intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System.”

The Hebrew-language news site of Ynet reported that debris from the intercepted rocket fell over a vehicle in Sderot and damaged it.

There were no reports of injuries.

Following three rounds of war and numerous clashes over the past years, Israel and Hamas, an Islamist Palestinian group that runs Gaza, have largely kept an unofficial ceasefire in recent months.