Kyrgyzstan detains member of extremist organization

Kyrgyz security officers detained a member of the Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami religious extremist organization who is on the interstate wanted list, the State Committee for National Security reported on Monday.

The press service of the committee said that the 34-year-old man is a citizen of one of the Central Asian republics and is on the interstate wanted list in one of the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) for committing especially grave crimes.

At present, the issue of transferring the detainee in accordance with the established procedure to representatives of competent authorities of partners is being resolved for further prosecution, the report said.

Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami is recognized as an extremist organization and its activities are prohibited in Kyrgyzstan according to a decision of the country’s Supreme Court.