Lack of online education leads Bolivia to end 2020 school year amid pandemic

Bolivia’s opposition-backed interim government on Sunday said it decided to wrap up the 2020 school year early due to an inability to provide effective online education and a rise in novel coronavirus infections.

The move came nearly five months after the first signs of the pandemic led to the suspension of in-school classes, and just over midway through the school year.

The minister of the presidency, Yerko Nunez, told reporters at a press conference that younger than college age students would automatically pass to the next level.

“The government reports the closure of the 2020 academic year for pre-primary, primary and secondary levels … starting Monday, Aug. 3,” said Nunez as he read the official statement.

The move acknowledges that Bolivia lacks the resources and technology to provide online education, particularly in rural areas.

Officials said they would continue to work on improving internet access nationwide and teacher training in distance learning.

One of Latin America’s poorest countries, Bolivia has reported a total of 78,793 cases of infection, 23,968 recovered patients, and 3,064 deaths from COVID-19.