Over 75 pct of COVID-19 patients recover in Kyrgyzstan

Over 75 percent of COVID-19 patients have recovered in Kyrgyzstan, the country’s health ministry said Monday.

A total of 653 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 27,927, which equals 75.2 percent of the total number of infections, Ainura Akmatova, head of the public health care department of the ministry, told a daily news briefing.

Akmatova said that the oldest patient, a 101-year-old pensioner, was discharged from hospital on Sunday after recovery.

She also reported 410 new cases over the past day, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 37,129.

Currently, 7,792 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals.

Meanwhile, 11 deaths from the coronavirus were registered over the past 24 hours, raising the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,420.