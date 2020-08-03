S. Korea reports 23 more COVID-19 cases, 14,389 in total

South Korea reported 23 more cases of the COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Monday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the country’s total number of infections to 14,389.

The daily caseload fell below 30 due to a sharp drop in local infections, but it continued to grow in double digits owing to imported cases.

Of the new cases, 20 were imported, lifting the combined figure to 2,461. The imported cases grew in double figures for 39 straight days since June 26.

The number of domestic infections was three, marking the lowest in 87 days since May 8.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 301. The total fatality rate stood at 2.09 percent.

A total of 21 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 13,280. The total recovery rate was 92.29 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.57 million people, among whom 1,547,967 tested negative for the virus and 17,401 are being checked.