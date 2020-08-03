S.Korean automakers’ global car sale posts single-digit fall in July

South Korean automakers’ global car sale posted a single-digit fall last month owing to a double-digit increase in domestic sale, industry data showed Monday.

The number of vehicles, sold globally by five carmakers that include Hyundai, Kia, GM Korea, Renault Samsung and Ssangyong, was 584,042 in July, down 9.2 percent from a year earlier.

The automotive sale in the domestic market gained 10.1 percent over the year to 144,422 units in July.

The local car sale by Hyundai Motor, the country’s biggest automaker, jumped 28.4 percent in July from a year ago, while Kia Motors, affiliated with Hyundai, saw its domestic car sale edge down 0.1 percent in the month.

GM Korea’s domestic auto sale grew 3.5 percent in the cited month, but those by Renault Samsung and Ssangyong declined in double figures.

Automotive export by the five carmakers slumped 14.1 percent from a year earlier to 439,620 units in July amid the lingering economic uncertainty from the COVID-19 outbreak across the world.

However, the outbound shipment expanded 11.4 percent in July from the previous month, showing signs of recovery.