Singapore reports 226 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 226 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 53,051.

Of the new cases, nine are imported cases, one is community case and the rest are linked with the dormitories of foreign workers.

Of the new cases, 99 percent are linked to known clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing.

On Monday, 253 more cases of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 47,179 have fully recovered from the infection, the ministry said.

There are currently 115 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.